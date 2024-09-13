SKALE Network (SKL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $28.16 Million

SKALE Network (SKL) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 12th. SKALE Network has a market capitalization of $183.98 million and approximately $28.16 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. One SKALE Network token can now be purchased for $0.0332 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SKALE Network Token Profile

SKALE Network’s genesis date was August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,976,541,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,538,894,337 tokens. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage.

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network (SKL) is a blockchain platform for scalable and secure decentralized applications (dApps). Created by a team of entrepreneurs, it offers a high-performance sidechain infrastructure for gaming, DeFi, NFTs, and more. SKL tokens are used for staking, transaction fees, and network governance, securing and governing the network.”

