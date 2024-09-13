SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX) Research Coverage Started at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of SKYX Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

SKYX Platforms stock opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. SKYX Platforms has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $88.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of -2,864.85.

SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. SKYX Platforms had a negative return on equity of 260.53% and a negative net margin of 43.51%. The company had revenue of $21.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts predict that SKYX Platforms will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SKYX Platforms by 11.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,679,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 273,672 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of SKYX Platforms by 485.2% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 234,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 194,066 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SKYX Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in SKYX Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its stake in SKYX Platforms by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 11.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first and second-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed and plugged into a ceiling's electrical outlet box. It also provides universal power-plugs and receptacle products.

