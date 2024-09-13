SLERF Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges (SLERF)

SLERF (SLERF) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. In the last seven days, SLERF has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. SLERF has a total market cap of $70.01 million and approximately $12.03 million worth of SLERF was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SLERF token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SLERF

SLERF’s total supply is 499,997,750 tokens. SLERF’s official Twitter account is @slerfsol. SLERF’s official website is www.slerf.wtf/raids.

SLERF Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SLERF (SLERF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. SLERF has a current supply of 499,997,750. The last known price of SLERF is 0.13540774 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $11,435,732.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.slerf.wtf/raids.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SLERF directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SLERF should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SLERF using one of the exchanges listed above.

