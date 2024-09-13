SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Given New $50.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SM. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised SM Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on SM Energy from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on SM Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised SM Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.78.

SM stock opened at $38.78 on Thursday. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $34.13 and a twelve month high of $53.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 4.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.04 and a 200 day moving average of $46.70.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.28. SM Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 33.18%. The company had revenue of $634.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SM. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy during the second quarter valued at $1,357,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in SM Energy by 7.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,032 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in SM Energy by 46.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 14,848 shares in the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy during the second quarter valued at $892,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in SM Energy by 82.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 411,103 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,772,000 after purchasing an additional 185,433 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

