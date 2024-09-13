SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Bought by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,839 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SM. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 509.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 567 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in SM Energy by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in SM Energy by 665.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in SM Energy by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $38.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.70. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $53.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 4.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.28. SM Energy had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $634.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. SM Energy’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on SM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SM Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Tudor Pickering upgraded SM Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on SM Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.78.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

