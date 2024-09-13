SMX (Security Matters) Public (NASDAQ:SMX) Stock Price Up 48.5%

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX – Get Free Report) shot up 48.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.54 and last traded at $3.29. 29,046,771 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10,502% from the average session volume of 273,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SMX (Security Matters) Public stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 303,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 10.41% of SMX (Security Matters) Public at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of track and trace technologies for various industries. It owns and commercializes technology to mark various objects, such as solid, liquid, or gas allowing identification, circularity, proof of authenticity, tracking supply chain movements, and quality assurance.

