Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Free Report) fell 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.82. 3,394 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 21,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

Snail Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $28.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.91.

Get Snail alerts:

Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $21.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.80 million. Snail had a negative return on equity of 141.25% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Snail, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snail Company Profile

Snail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. Snail, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.