Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Down 0.9% After Insider Selling

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $109.30 and last traded at $109.33. Approximately 680,715 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 6,592,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.27.

Specifically, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total value of $61,357.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 759,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,511,651.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total value of $176,595.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,998,330.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC raised Snowflake from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $119.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Snowflake from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Snowflake from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Snowflake from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Snowflake from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.03.

Snowflake Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.55.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 155.6% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

