Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Shares Gap Up to $34.88

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.88, but opened at $38.86. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile shares last traded at $38.68, with a volume of 925,878 shares traded.

SQM has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.06.

The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.24). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 92,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $8,076,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 13,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

