Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Short Interest Update

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 95.2% from the August 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Société BIC Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BICEY opened at $33.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.96. Société BIC has a twelve month low of $29.07 and a twelve month high of $39.57.

Société BIC Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.7924 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Société BIC Company Profile

Société BIC SA manufactures and sells stationery, lighter, shaver, and other products worldwide. It offers ball and coloring felt pens, glitter pens, markers, graphic and coloring pencils, shavers, mechanical pencils, sticky notes, printing products, stationery dyes, leads, white boards, correction tapes; pocket, utility, and decorated lighters; paints, gouache, watercolor, gels, highlighters, and various other products.

