SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Scotiabank

Equities research analysts at Scotiabank began coverage on shares of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

SolarWinds Price Performance

Shares of SWI stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. SolarWinds has a 52 week low of $8.83 and a 52 week high of $13.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 176.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average is $11.91.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. SolarWinds had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SolarWinds will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarWinds

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in SolarWinds by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 14.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in SolarWinds by 1.2% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 156,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in SolarWinds by 7.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 28.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

