Southern Empire Resources (CVE:SMP) Shares Down 10%

Shares of Southern Empire Resources Corp. (CVE:SMP – Get Free Report) dropped 10% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 150,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 336% from the average daily volume of 34,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Southern Empire Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.30.

Southern Empire Resources Company Profile

Southern Empire Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metals and mineral resources in North America. It explores for gold deposits. The company was formerly known as Owl Capital Corp. and changed its name to Southern Empire Resources Corp. in March 2018. Southern Empire Resources Corp.

