SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Shares Acquired by Horizon Family Wealth Inc.

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,671 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. owned about 0.22% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $6,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Ndwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $18,306,000. Anson Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 602,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,694,000 after purchasing an additional 173,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 248,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,678,000 after purchasing an additional 110,096 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BILS opened at $99.28 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $98.89 and a 12-month high of $99.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.23.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

