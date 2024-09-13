SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 428,018 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 244,608 shares.The stock last traded at $28.54 and had previously closed at $28.76.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.47.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWI. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3,121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 249,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 241,336 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.