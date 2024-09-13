SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Holdings Lifted by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 937,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209,682 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $32,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 110.4% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $36.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.65. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $37.27. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

