SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTIGet Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,364,612 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 1,677,291 shares.The stock last traded at $29.22 and had previously closed at $29.21.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.66 and a 200 day moving average of $28.17.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 1,173.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

