SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.24

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.24 and last traded at $24.24, with a volume of 29639 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.17.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPLB. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,455,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,023.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 162,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 148,075 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,738,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 11,803 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable US corporate bonds with a remaining maturity of at least 10 years. SPLB was launched on Mar 10, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

