SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Sold by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $88.58 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.64 and a one year high of $96.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.90 and a 200-day moving average of $86.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

