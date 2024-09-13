Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,707.50 ($61.56).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital upgraded Spectris to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($38.58) price target on shares of Spectris in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Spectris to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 3,520 ($46.03) to GBX 3,920 ($51.26) in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Spectris from GBX 4,435 ($58.00) to GBX 4,190 ($54.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Spectris Trading Up 2.5 %

Spectris Cuts Dividend

Spectris stock opened at GBX 2,875.94 ($37.61) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,952.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,135.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 1,043.12, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61. Spectris has a 52 week low of GBX 2,728 ($35.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,861 ($50.49).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 26.60 ($0.35) per share. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Spectris’s payout ratio is 3,011.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spectris

In related news, insider Mark Williamson acquired 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,832 ($37.03) per share, with a total value of £19,993.92 ($26,146.10). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 716 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,097. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Spectris

(Get Free Report

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

Further Reading

