Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $20.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SPIR. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Spire Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a buy rating on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Spire Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Baird R W lowered Spire Global from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Get Spire Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SPIR

Spire Global Stock Down 3.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire Global

SPIR opened at $8.57 on Tuesday. Spire Global has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Spire Global during the second quarter worth $37,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spire Global in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire Global in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Spire Global during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

Spire Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.