Standard Life Private Equity Trust (LON:SLPE) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of Standard Life Private Equity Trust (LON:SLPE – Get Free Report) dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 528.60 ($6.91) and last traded at GBX 536 ($7.01). Approximately 48,228 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 157,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 549 ($7.18).
Standard Life Private Equity Trust Stock Down 1.3 %
The stock has a market cap of £819.47 million and a PE ratio of 3.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 534.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 548.16.
About Standard Life Private Equity Trust
SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in healthcare, oil and gas services, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe. Within fund of fund investments it seeks to invest in private equity funds focused on mid to large sized buyouts.
