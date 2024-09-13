Star Diamond (TSE:DIAM) Trading 12.5% Higher

Star Diamond Co. (TSE:DIAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 12.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 563,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 257% from the average session volume of 157,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Star Diamond Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 17.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.99.

Star Diamond Company Profile

Star Diamond Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of diamonds in Canada. The company's principal mineral properties include the Star Kimberlite property and the Orion South Kimberlite property located in Fort à la Corne area of Saskatchewan, Canada. It also holds a 50% interest in the Buffalo Hills project located in north central Alberta, Canada.

