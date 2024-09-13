State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 74,006 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $18,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 198.8% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 11,047 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 214.4% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 9,871 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,945,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 58,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE VLO opened at $134.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.36. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $119.88 and a one year high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.40.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

