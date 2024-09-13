Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SRCL. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.00.

Stericycle Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $61.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.47. Stericycle has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $61.77.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.07 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 1.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that Stericycle will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stericycle

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Stericycle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Stericycle by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

