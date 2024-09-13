Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Price Target to C$3.00

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CXB. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, July 12th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Calibre Mining currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.90.

CXB stock opened at C$2.37 on Tuesday. Calibre Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.16 and a 1 year high of C$2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.77, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.97.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. Calibre Mining had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of C$187.89 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Calibre Mining will post 0.3930435 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Darren John Hall bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,250.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 40,550 shares of company stock valued at $76,994. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

