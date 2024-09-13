StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

APTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.00.

Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. Aptose Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average of $0.99.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.15. On average, analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,713,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 9.46% of Aptose Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

