StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Catalent (NYSE:CTLT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CTLT. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.08.

Get Catalent alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CTLT

Catalent Trading Up 0.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE:CTLT opened at $59.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.09. Catalent has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $61.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total transaction of $39,428.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,251.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total transaction of $39,428.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,251.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gunther sold 666 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $39,660.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,360,264.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,409 shares of company stock valued at $782,923. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalent

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 11,487,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,126,000 after buying an additional 6,881,914 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,021,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 129.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,079,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,784 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,079,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,474 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,429,000.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.