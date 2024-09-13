StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 1st.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCON opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.20. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $14.75. The company has a market capitalization of $183,205.00, a P/E ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.35.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 40.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

