StockNews.com Downgrades Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Sphere 3D from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Get Sphere 3D alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Stock Performance

ANY opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.16. Sphere 3D has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $4.09.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. Sphere 3D had a negative return on equity of 67.44% and a negative net margin of 69.64%. The company had revenue of $4.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sphere 3D will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sphere 3D

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sphere 3D stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 52,130 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.28% of Sphere 3D as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Sphere 3D Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is involved with digital asset mining pool operators to provide computing power to the mining pools. The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.