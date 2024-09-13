StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ CZWI opened at $13.38 on Wednesday. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.47 and a 52-week high of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.88. The stock has a market cap of $139.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.06.
Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 8.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
