StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CZWI opened at $13.38 on Wednesday. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.47 and a 52-week high of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.88. The stock has a market cap of $139.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 8.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 280,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 9,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

