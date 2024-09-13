StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Stock Performance
Impac Mortgage stock opened at $0.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.90. Impac Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.88.
About Impac Mortgage
