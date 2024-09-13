StockNews.com Lowers Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) to Hold

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AMPH stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.52. 652,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,821. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $36.56 and a 12 month high of $65.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 23.36%. The business had revenue of $182.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.29 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 17,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $736,540.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,130.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 17,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $736,540.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,130.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $139,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,256.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,979 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,307 in the last quarter. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

