StockNews.com Upgrades ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of ASE Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

ASE Technology Price Performance

NYSE:ASX opened at $9.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ASE Technology has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $12.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.60.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 9.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ASE Technology will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASE Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 423.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASE Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ASE Technology by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

