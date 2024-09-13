StockNews.com Upgrades W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) to “Hold”

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
W&T Offshore Trading Down 1.3 %
WTI opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.36. W&T Offshore has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $4.47. The company has a market cap of $285.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.32, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.05 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 103.71% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. W&T Offshore’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of W&T Offshore
W&T Offshore Company Profile
W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
Featured Stories
