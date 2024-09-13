Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Acquires 7,417 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 108.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,417 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth $855,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

ITB opened at $120.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.