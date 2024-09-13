Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Buys 1,020 Shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLTR. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $158,758,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,141,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,638,000 after acquiring an additional 571,178 shares during the period. Avalon Capital Management bought a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,271,000. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 647,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,505,000 after acquiring an additional 360,867 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,675,000.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $25.38 on Friday. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $25.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.43.

About VanEck Floating Rate ETF

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

