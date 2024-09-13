Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Buys 221 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 301,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,719,000 after purchasing an additional 44,827 shares during the period. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $14,392,000. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 174,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,384,000 after purchasing an additional 27,030 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 76,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA FIDU opened at $68.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.57. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $50.98 and a twelve month high of $70.37.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.