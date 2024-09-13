Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Has $2.70 Million Stake in Putnam BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PBDC)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PBDC – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,256 shares during the period. Putnam BDC Income ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC owned approximately 3.38% of Putnam BDC Income ETF worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PBDC. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $871,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $951,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Putnam BDC Income ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 154,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 17,672 shares during the last quarter.

Get Putnam BDC Income ETF alerts:

Putnam BDC Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PBDC opened at $33.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.66. The company has a market capitalization of $76.59 million, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.51. Putnam BDC Income ETF has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $35.35.

Putnam BDC Income ETF Dividend Announcement

Putnam BDC Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.7864 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th.

(Free Report)

The Putnam BDC Income ETF (PBDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a portfolio of US business development companies (BDCs) whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held or thinly traded US companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.