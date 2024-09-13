Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Has $347,000 Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000.

SRLN opened at $41.62 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.71 and a fifty-two week high of $42.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.60 and a 200-day moving average of $41.78.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

