Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mathes Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MGK opened at $314.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $309.82 and its 200 day moving average is $297.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $218.10 and a 12-month high of $330.36.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

