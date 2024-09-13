Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 116 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 116.7% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 171.9% during the second quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 114.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IYJ opened at $128.62 on Friday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $123.05 and a 12-month high of $158.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

