Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 296 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $729,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 11,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

First Trust Water ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $103.95 on Friday. First Trust Water ETF has a one year low of $77.11 and a one year high of $108.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.