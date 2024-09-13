Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 425 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.08.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.73, for a total value of $726,912.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,531.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.73, for a total value of $726,912.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,531.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,887 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,733,445.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,189,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,756 shares of company stock valued at $7,588,767 over the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $228.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.00. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.25 and a 52-week high of $245.60.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.32%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

