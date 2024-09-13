Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG) Short Interest Up 151.9% in August

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a growth of 151.9% from the August 15th total of 16,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NASDAQ:SWAG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.11. 38,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,033. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 million, a P/E ratio of -57.50 and a beta of 2.15. Stran & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.23.

Stran & Company, Inc provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings.

