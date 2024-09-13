Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG) Short Interest Up 151.9% in August

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a growth of 151.9% from the August 15th total of 16,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
NASDAQ:SWAG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.11. 38,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,033. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 million, a P/E ratio of -57.50 and a beta of 2.15. Stran & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.23.
