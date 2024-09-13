Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Shares Up 14.6%

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 14.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.22 and last traded at $39.44. 684,767 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 785,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.42.

A number of research analysts have commented on GPCR shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Structure Therapeutics from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.63.

The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.32 and a beta of -3.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.73.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,157,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $634,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $705,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 116.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 542,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,105,000 after purchasing an additional 291,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

