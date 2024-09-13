Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GPCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Structure Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.63.

Get Structure Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Trading Up 1.6 %

Structure Therapeutics stock opened at $40.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -52.32 and a beta of -3.52. Structure Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $75.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.73.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Structure Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Structure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Structure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.