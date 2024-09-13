Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Short Interest Update

Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.0 days.
Sulzer Price Performance
Sulzer stock remained flat at $145.00 during trading on Friday. Sulzer has a 52 week low of $99.10 and a 52 week high of $151.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.85.
Sulzer Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sulzer
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Sulzer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sulzer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.