Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Short Interest Update

Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.0 days.

Sulzer Price Performance

Sulzer stock remained flat at $145.00 during trading on Friday. Sulzer has a 52 week low of $99.10 and a 52 week high of $151.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.85.

Sulzer Company Profile

Sulzer Ltd develops and sells products and services for fluid engineering and chemical processing applications worldwide. It offers side-mounted horizontal and top-mounted vertical agitators, dynamic chemical mixers, and tower and tank flow management products; static and submersible mixers; tower management systems; turbo compressors, aeration systems, and mechanical aerators; medium consistency products; pumping solutions and auxiliary equipment; control and monitoring equipment; and products for distillation, absorption, stripping, evaporation, phase separation, liquid-liquid extraction, and crystallization.

