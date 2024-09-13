Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Announces $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the bank on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd.

Summit State Bank has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSBI opened at $8.38 on Friday. Summit State Bank has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $16.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.62.

Summit State Bank ( NASDAQ:SSBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter.

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, and retirement plan accounts.

