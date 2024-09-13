Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Insider Jeanna Steele Sells 2,357 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $42,968.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 308,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,619,579.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Wednesday, August 7th, Jeanna Steele sold 24,161 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $464,857.64.

On Monday, July 8th, Jeanna Steele sold 2,513 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $31,688.93.

Sunrun Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $18.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $22.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.88. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 66.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $523.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.98.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sunrun

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,325,106 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $294,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,148 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 11,750,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $139,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 4,611,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,777,000 after acquiring an additional 876,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,385,218 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,025,000 after acquiring an additional 729,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth $35,387,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.