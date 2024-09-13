SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (OTCMKTS:SWTUY) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (OTCMKTS:SWTUY – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.38 and last traded at $24.38. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.67.
SWEDISH ORPHAN/S Trading Down 1.2 %
The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.76, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.38.
SWEDISH ORPHAN/S Company Profile
Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haemophilia, inflammation, and genetic and lysosomal diseases. The company offers Elocta to treat haemophilia A; and Alprolix to treat haemophilia B.
